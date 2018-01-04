Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call for Friday
Drummond (rib) was held out of Thursday's practice and will be a game-time call for Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Drummond was a surprising late addition to Wednesday's injury report and was eventually held out with a rib contusion. Following the game, coach Stan Van Gundy said it was all about pain tolerance, so Drummond's availability will hinge on how much discomfort he's dealing with. For that reason, he'll likely test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made, so we may not get final word until just before tip-off. Boban Marjanovic started in his place Wednesday, posting 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block across 22 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: All about pain tolerance•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call vs. Heat•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Unlikely to play vs. Heat•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles again in easy victory•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 18 boards for second straight game•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...