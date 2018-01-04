Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call for Friday

Drummond (rib) was held out of Thursday's practice and will be a game-time call for Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Drummond was a surprising late addition to Wednesday's injury report and was eventually held out with a rib contusion. Following the game, coach Stan Van Gundy said it was all about pain tolerance, so Drummond's availability will hinge on how much discomfort he's dealing with. For that reason, he'll likely test everything out during pregame warmups before a final decision is made, so we may not get final word until just before tip-off. Boban Marjanovic started in his place Wednesday, posting 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a block across 22 minutes.