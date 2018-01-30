Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call Tuesday

Drummond is dealing with an illness and is listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

This is the first we've heard of the ailment for Drummond, though we'll likely now have to wait until he goes through pregame warmups to determine if he feels healthy enough to play. If Drummond is ultimately cleared, the Pistons could have to rely on him a bit more than usual, as the Pistons recently sent both Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, two of the team's top play makers, to the Clippers in exchange for Blake Griffin. Griffin will not be available Tuesday with all players having yet to go through their physicals. Look for another update on Drummond just prior to tip-off.