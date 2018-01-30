Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call Tuesday
Drummond is dealing with an illness and is listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
This is the first we've heard of the ailment for Drummond, though we'll likely now have to wait until he goes through pregame warmups to determine if he feels healthy enough to play. If Drummond is ultimately cleared, the Pistons could have to rely on him a bit more than usual, as the Pistons recently sent both Avery Bradley and Tobias Harris, two of the team's top play makers, to the Clippers in exchange for Blake Griffin. Griffin will not be available Tuesday with all players having yet to go through their physicals. Look for another update on Drummond just prior to tip-off.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts monster double-double in OT loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Fills the box score in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Struggles as Pistons fall to Hornets•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...