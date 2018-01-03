Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call vs. Heat

Drummond is considered a game-time call Wednesday against the Heat due to a right rib contusion, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel adds that the expectation is that Drummond will not play.

Until about 90 minutes before tip-off, there was no reason to believe Drummond would not play, but he apparently picked up a rib injury earlier in the week and could end up being a true game-time call. Earlier reports implied that Drummond was more doubtful than questionable, but it appears the Pistons will wait until he can be evaluated again after warmups to make an official call. Still, Winderman's report makes it sound as though Drummond will be held out. If that is, indeed, the case, some combination of Eric Moreland, Anthony Tolliver and Boban Marjanovic would likely absorb most of his minutes.