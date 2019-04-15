Pistons' Andre Drummond: Gets double-double before ejection

Drummond totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes before being ejected Sunday in the Pistons' 121-86 loss to the Bucks in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Drummond managed a double-double, though he and the Pistons were highly ineffective in the blowout loss. Getting trounced with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, Drummond lost his cool and shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo and was tossed from the game as a result. He'll need to regain his composure for Game 2, when he'll again be a central figure for Detroit offensively with Blake Griffin (knee) likely to be unavailable.