Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes for 20-20 in OT loss to Nets
Drummond scored 24 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding 23 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Nets.
It's already the third time in seven games this season Drummond has hit for 20 points and 20 boards, and he has double-doubles in three of his other four starts. The 25-year-old's performance at the charity stripe was also a pleasant surprise, and Drummond is now shooting 62.5 percent on his free throws -- a rate that would be a career high if he can keep it up.
