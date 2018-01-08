Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, expects to play

Drummond (ribs) went through shootaround Monday and is considered probable for the evening's matchup with the Pelicans, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Drummond has missed two of the last three games with bruised ribs, but after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Rockets he's apparently made progress in his recovery. While the Pistons stopped short of clearing him to play, all indications are that the big man will be back in the lineup, meaning Eric Moreland would likely shift back to the bench.