Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, expects to play
Drummond (ribs) went through shootaround Monday and is considered probable for the evening's matchup with the Pelicans, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Drummond has missed two of the last three games with bruised ribs, but after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Rockets he's apparently made progress in his recovery. While the Pistons stopped short of clearing him to play, all indications are that the big man will be back in the lineup, meaning Eric Moreland would likely shift back to the bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out vs. Rockets•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Questionable Saturday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will 'try to play' Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Game-time call for Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: All about pain tolerance•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...