Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, set to play

Drummond (concussion) went through shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

The team hasn't offered official comment on Drummond's status, but it seems likely that the big man will be back to availability after missing the last two games with concussion-like symptoms. Assuming Drummond plays, expect Zaza Pachulia to step back into a reduced, backup role.

