Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, set to play
Drummond (concussion) went through shootaround ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
The team hasn't offered official comment on Drummond's status, but it seems likely that the big man will be back to availability after missing the last two games with concussion-like symptoms. Assuming Drummond plays, expect Zaza Pachulia to step back into a reduced, backup role.
More News
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.