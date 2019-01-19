Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes to locker room
Drummond took a blow to the face during Friday's game against the Heat and went to the locker room, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Drummond was bleeding after being hit in the face, so he'll get things checked out in the locker room. His return is questionable.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 22 boards Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Outclassed on glass in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Achieves 20-20 in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big night on boards in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Posts 15 points, 18 boards in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....