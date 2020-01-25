Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go Saturday

Drummond (mouth) will play Saturday against the Nets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

As expected, Drummond will make his return Saturday following a two-game absence. In three home games this month, he's averaged 16.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block across 30.0 minutes.