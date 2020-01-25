Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go Saturday
Drummond (mouth) will play Saturday against the Nets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
As expected, Drummond will make his return Saturday following a two-game absence. In three home games this month, he's averaged 16.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block across 30.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.