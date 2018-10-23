Pistons' Andre Drummond: Good to go vs. 76ers

Drummond (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Drummond was on the sideline for Monday's practice while dealing with the flu, but after he was a full participant in Tuesday morning's shootaround, the big man is ready to go. Drummond has gotten off to a strong start to the season, totaling 34 points and 33 rebounds through the first two games, but he will surely have his hands full Tuesday night against All-Star center Joel Embiid