Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 18 boards in victory
Drummond recorded 8 points (4-17 FG), 18 rebounds, five assists and five steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Warriors.
Drummond shot an abysmal 23.5 percent from the floor Sunday but made up for it with a season-high 18 boards, a total he hasn't matched since March of last season against the Suns. With the Pistons leading the East at 5-2, Drummond's stock should be rising among NBA big men with his huge rebound totals. He warrants consideration in all formats, including cash and tournament DFS plays.
