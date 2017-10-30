Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 18 boards in victory

Drummond recorded 8 points (4-17 FG), 18 rebounds, five assists and five steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 115-107 win over the Warriors.

Drummond shot an abysmal 23.5 percent from the floor Sunday but made up for it with a season-high 18 boards, a total he hasn't matched since March of last season against the Suns. With the Pistons leading the East at 5-2, Drummond's stock should be rising among NBA big men with his huge rebound totals. He warrants consideration in all formats, including cash and tournament DFS plays.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories