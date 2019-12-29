Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 18 rebounds

Drummond had 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-12 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 loss at San Antonio.

Drummond has been a double-double machine this season, and he has done that in 14 of his last 17 contests. If we add defensive stats into the mix -- he is averaging a combined 4.0 steals/blocks in his last six games -- then Drummond should remain as a must-start player across all formats due to his impact and consistency on both ends of the court.