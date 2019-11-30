Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 19 boards in loss
Drummond had 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 110-107 defeat against the Hornets.
One of the premier rebounding threats in the league, Drummond has picked up double-doubles in all but three games this season and his ability to fill the stat sheet on a consistent basis makes him one of the top fantasy assets in the league. He will aim to extend his sizzling run of late -- 14.2 points and 18.0 boards per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field in his last five outings -- Sunday at home against the Spurs.
