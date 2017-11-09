Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 21 boards but free throw woes return
Drummond totaled 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-7 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 114-97 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.
Drummond continues to absolutely dominate the glass as the 21 rebounds marked a season high and gave him a total of 40 boards over the past two games. On the down side, his improved free throw shooting took a dive, as he had his worst outing of the season from the foul line. Drummond will likely not continue to shoot 75.0 percent from the free throw line, as he had been prior to this game. But hopefully he'll continue to show some improvement.
