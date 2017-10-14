Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 22 boards Friday

Drummond collected 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 22 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 107-103 loss to the Bucks.

Drummond was his usual self in his final tune-up before the regular season opener, leading the team in both rebounds and assists Friday night. He snatched nine offensive rebounds alone, which shows his potential to get easy put-back points and bolster his stats this season. The Pistons let all their starters play extended minutes in the final preseason game in an attempt to get them stretched out and ready for Wednesday's opener against the Hornets, but Drummond still led the way in that category as well with 36 minutes. He is ready to produce big numbers for his team as the focal point in the paint for this season.