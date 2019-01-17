Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 22 boards Wednesday
Drummond collected 14 points (7-15 FG), 22 rebounds, one assist and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 win over the Magic.
Drummond dominated the boards Wednesday night against Nikola Vucevic, collecting double-digit offensive and defensive rebounds. While his scoring abilities don't match up well with the outside scoring of Vucevic, Drummond did his part scoring and ultimately got the win in overtime.
