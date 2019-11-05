Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 24 boards in Monday's loss

Drummond had 15 points (6-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 24 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Wizards.

Drummond struggled from the field but went to work on the glass as per usual. He's actually sinking a career-best 66.7 percent of his free throw attempts. Furthermore, Drummond continues to showcase solid ball handling and playmaking skills, and his points, boards, steals, and blocks averages are all career highs through eight games.