Pistons' Andre Drummond: Has green light to shoot threes

Coach Dwane Casey said Monday that Drummond will have permission to shoot threes this season when defenders give him space, James Edwards of The Athletic reports. "Two, three three-pointers per game is not out of the question," Casey said.

While media-day quotes should sometimes be taken with a grain of salt, it's no secret that Drummond has been working to add an outside shot to his arsenal this summer. The big man took just 11 threes a year ago -- he missed all 11 -- but he appears poised to increase his attempt rate rather significantly, judging by Casey's words. It remains to be seen whether Drummond will be able to shoot the three efficiently, but if he's able to hover around even one made three per game, it would help boost his overall fantasy profile. While Drummond shot a career-best (by far) 60.5 percent at the free throw line last season, he remains a drag on that category, though he's among the best in the league when it comes to combining rebounding, scoring and assists at the center position.