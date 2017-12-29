Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 18 boards for second straight game
Drummond totaled 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during a 102-89 loss to the Magic on Thursday.
Drummond kept it rolling Thursday, with his fourth straight double-double and second straight game with 18 rebounds. He produced across the board, and stayed relatively hot from the foul line. Over the last nine games, Drummond is shooting free throws at 71.1 percent.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 12 points in 32 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Manages season-low five points•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Scores 6 points in 31 minutes•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another monster effort in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Another double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...