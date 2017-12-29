Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 18 boards for second straight game

Drummond totaled 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during a 102-89 loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Drummond kept it rolling Thursday, with his fourth straight double-double and second straight game with 18 rebounds. He produced across the board, and stayed relatively hot from the foul line. Over the last nine games, Drummond is shooting free throws at 71.1 percent.