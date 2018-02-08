Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 27 boards in Wednesday's win

Drummond totaled 17 points (5-17 FG, 7-10 FT), 27 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 36 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.

The 27 rebounds marked not only a season high for Drummond, but also the most rebounds for any player in a game so far this season. He struggled on the offensive end, but the all-around stat line was still impressive. Drummond has been a monster over the last five games, with averages of 18.4 points on 54.9 percent shooting, 20.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in that stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories