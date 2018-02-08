Pistons' Andre Drummond: Hauls in 27 boards in Wednesday's win
Drummond totaled 17 points (5-17 FG, 7-10 FT), 27 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 36 minutes during a 115-106 win over the Nets on Wednesday.
The 27 rebounds marked not only a season high for Drummond, but also the most rebounds for any player in a game so far this season. He struggled on the offensive end, but the all-around stat line was still impressive. Drummond has been a monster over the last five games, with averages of 18.4 points on 54.9 percent shooting, 20.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in that stretch.
