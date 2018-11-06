Pistons' Andre Drummond: Huge double-double in OT loss to Heat

Drummond scored 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-9 FT) while adding 24 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 44 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat.

With Hassan Whiteside (knee) out for Miami, Drummond and Blake Griffin has nearly free reign on the glass. The 25-year-old center has already produced four 20-20 games among his seven double-doubles in nine starts to begin the season, putting him on an early pace to set new career highs in scoring and rebounding despite a career-low 49.6 field-goal percentage.