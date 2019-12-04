Pistons' Andre Drummond: Huge night Tuesday
Drummond finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five steals, four assists and four blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 victory over the Cavaliers.
Drummond finished agonizingly close to a rare 5x5 game, a feat he may have achieved had the game been remotely close. The playing time of all the starters was reduced in this one as the Cavaliers barely put up a fight. Drummond has cooled off after a tremendous start but should still be a lock to finish inside the top-20 this season.
