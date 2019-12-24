Pistons' Andre Drummond: Impresses off bench

Drummond had 27 points (13-16 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 125-109 defeat against the 76ers.

Another game, another stellar outing for the big man who continues to rack up stats at a high level on both ends of the court. His next chance to feature would be on Thursday against the Wizards.