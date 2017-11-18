Pistons' Andre Drummond: Impressive in loss
Drummond collected 11 points 5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-100 loss to Indiana.
Drummond dominated inside again on Friday, continuing his efforts to pull down every rebound that comes his way. This was a tough loss for the Pistons after leading by 22 points in the third quarter, however, Drummond stayed true with yet another double-double. As well as his boards, his steal and block numbers have been terrific to start the season, something quite sought after in a big man.
