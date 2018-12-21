Pistons' Andre Drummond: In starting five
Drummond (illness) has been cleared to play and will start Friday against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Drummond was listed as probable earlier in the day, so it's no surprise that he'll take the court. He's not expected to face any kind of minutes restriction in Charlotte.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Probable Friday with illness•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Seventh straight double-double•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Season high in swats•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles Monday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Big double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Shakes off brief rebounding slump•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...