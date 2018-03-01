Pistons' Andre Drummond: Keeps the double-doubles rolling Wednesday

Drummond posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 victory over the Bucks.

Drummond has recorded a double-double in every contest since January 21, a truly remarkable feat for the big man and his career year. Even in a game where he didn't get his usual minutes because of the score, Drummond posted his typical numbers, making him one of the most consistent options out there in the NBA.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories