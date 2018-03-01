Pistons' Andre Drummond: Keeps the double-doubles rolling Wednesday
Drummond posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 victory over the Bucks.
Drummond has recorded a double-double in every contest since January 21, a truly remarkable feat for the big man and his career year. Even in a game where he didn't get his usual minutes because of the score, Drummond posted his typical numbers, making him one of the most consistent options out there in the NBA.
