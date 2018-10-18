Pistons' Andre Drummond: Kicks off season with huge double-double
Drummond scored 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 20 rebounds, two assists and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Nets.
Young Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen was simply no match for Drummond on the glass, and the 25-year-old got off to a roaring start in his quest to repeat as the NBA's rebounding champ. He's averaged at least 13 boards a game for five straight seasons, and Drummond looks like he'll have no difficulty making it six straight in 2018-19.
