Pistons' Andre Drummond: Leads time with 35 minutes
Drummond tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 win over the Wizards.
Drummond kept his double-double streak alive and upped it to 10 games, validating his claim as one of the more consistent centers in the game. He has also posted seven blocks and five steals in his last two games to contribute outside of his usual two categories.
