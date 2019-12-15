Pistons' Andre Drummond: Listed as questionable Monday
Drummond (eye) is listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with Washington, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Drummond was forced to miss Saturday's game against Houston after suffering an allergic reaction in his eye. If he's unable to go, expect Christian Wood and Thon Maker to continue to see increased run.
