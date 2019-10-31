Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 21 points, 22 boards in loss
Drummond produced 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-113 loss to the Raptors.
Drummond went for at least 20 points and 20 rebounds for the second time through five games this season. He continues to dominate the glass on both ends, and his improved ball handling has helped him score in a wider variety of ways as well. Blake Griffin (hamstring, knee) could return to the lineup soon, which would theoretically take some of the burden off of Drummond's shoulders. However, while the return of Griffin could mean a few less boards for Drummond going forward, Griffin is also the team's best passer and could potentially help boost Drummond's scoring.
