Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs 22 rebounds in loss
Drummond posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 22 rebounds and two blocked shots in 37 minutes during Saturday's 100-87 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Drummond's 22 rebounds matched his third-best total of the season in that category and led to his 51st double-double of the season. He only trails Karl-Anthony Towns in total double-doubles this season. While the Pistons have seen their playoff hopes slip away Drummond can't be to blame, as he's been a figure of consistency underneath the basket.
