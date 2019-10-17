Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs double-double in 27 minutes
Drummond had 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Hornets.
Drummond returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes. His dime total isn't impressive when considering he committed seven turnovers. However, Drummond remains elite in the rebounding department and collects double-doubles on an almost nightly basis, thus affording him solid fantasy value across all formats.
