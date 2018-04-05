Pistons' Andre Drummond: Logs double-double in Wednesday's loss

Drummond had 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the 76ers.

Drummond took the court and played a full load of minutes despite missing shootaround with an illness and being listed as questionable earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the Pistons were eliminated from playoff contention, so it shouldn't be a surprise if Drummond's minutes are scaled back a bit going forward.