Pistons' Andre Drummond: Manages season-low five points
Drummond totaled five points (1-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes during a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Drummond's five points marked a season low in the blowout loss. In fairness, the whole starting unit for the team struggled in this one. Drummond has been struggling on the offensive end over the last three games, however, with three consecutive single-digit scoring games. He will get a much easier matchup Thursday against the Hawks.
