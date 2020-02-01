Pistons' Andre Drummond: Massive night on glass
Drummond scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-12 FT) while adding 20 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to the Raptors.
It's the second time in the last four games, and the 12th time this season, Drummond has ripped down 20 or more boards. The center certainly isn't hurting his potential trade value as the deadline approaches, and he continues to lead the NBA in rebounding -- something he's done in each of the last three seasons.
