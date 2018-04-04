Pistons' Andre Drummond: Misses shootaround Wednesday

Drummond missed Wednesday's shootaround due to a stomach illness and should be considered questionable for the day's contest against Philadelphia, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Drummond said he's still hoping to play Wednesday, so the illness may not be too serious. Regardless, there's a chance he won't see the floor against Philly. If that ends up being the case, Eric Moreland and Henry Ellenson would seemingly be given extended run. More information should arrive as the team continues to ramp up their activity leading up to tipoff.