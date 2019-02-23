Pistons' Andre Drummond: Monster double-double in win
Drummond totaled 26 points (9-13 FG, 8-16 FT), 21 rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block over 39 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Hawks on Friday.
Drummond had a monster night in Friday's loss, filling out the stat sheet with five steals to go along with his huge point and rebound totals. He finished with his ninth game of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds this season, which comfortably leads the NBA. His tremendous work on the glass and his ability to post solid point totals makes him one of the most elite fantasy options at center.
