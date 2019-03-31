Pistons' Andre Drummond: Monster stat line in Saturday's win
Drummond delivered 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 99-90 win over the Trail Blazers.
Drummond was magnificent, providing a thoroughly dominating performance with Blake Griffin (knee soreness) sidelined. Given that the Pistons are still fighting to secure a playoff spot, Drummond should be expected to continue playing as many minutes as he can handle across the last six regular season games.
