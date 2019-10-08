Pistons' Andre Drummond: Near double-double in loss
Drummond furnished 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in the Pistons' 115-91 preseason loss to the Magic on Monday.
Drummond was the only double-digit scorer on the night for the Pistons in the sizable loss, getting his preseason off to a solid start. The veteran big man averaged a career-best 17.3 points in last year's playoff campaign and will look to team with Blake Griffin once again to form one of the more dominant frontcourts in the NBA.
