Pistons' Andre Drummond: No longer on injury report

Drummond (illness) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game against Golden State.

Drummond missed Friday's practice due to a stomach ailment, but he appears in line to take the court Friday. He should take on his usual starting role after being taken off the injury report. Drummond's name has been involved in trade talks of late, but nothing is imminent at this point.

