Pistons' Andre Drummond: Not on injury report Wednesday
Drummond (ankle) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Drummond suffered a sprained right ankle late during Monday's win over Portland, causing his status to be up in the air for Wednesday. It appears the injury isn't causing him too much discomfort, however, as he's expected to take the floor Wednesday.
