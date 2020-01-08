Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches 20-20 line in win

Drummond recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in the Pistons' 115-113 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Drummond posted a dominant outing with his sixth 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season. He was efficient from the field and continued to excel from the free-throw line, where he's now 15-of-18 in his last two games, bringing his season-long rate up to a career-high 63.6 percent.