Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches 20-20 line in win
Drummond recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes in the Pistons' 115-113 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Drummond posted a dominant outing with his sixth 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season. He was efficient from the field and continued to excel from the free-throw line, where he's now 15-of-18 in his last two games, bringing his season-long rate up to a career-high 63.6 percent.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Erratic from field, excels from line•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rakes in defensive stats in win•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: No longer on injury report•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: On trade block•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Full stat line in loss•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 18 rebounds•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...