Pistons' Andre Drummond: Notches big double-double versus Raptors
Drummond notched 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 18 rebounds, four steals, three blocks and two assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 123-94 loss to the Raptors.
Drummond dominated on the glass and filled the stat sheet in this one, but the hosts built up a comfortable lead and finished with a blowout victory. Despite the defeat, Drummond has blocked multiple shots in eight of the last 10 games and has put up 15 consecutive double-doubles as his career year rolls on.
