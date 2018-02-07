Pistons' Andre Drummond: Nursing sprained ankle

The status of Drummond, who suffered a sprained right ankle late in Monday's 111-91 win over the Trail Blazers, is uncertain heading into Wednesday's game against the Nets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Drummond stayed on the floor to complete a pair of free-throw attempts before heading to the bench under his own power. He didn't return to the contest, but it's unclear if the injury or the Pistons' sizable lead was behind that decision. For what it's worth, Drummond isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report for Wednesday, but look for official word on his status to be announced following morning shootaround. If Drummond is cleared to play, he likely wouldn't face any restrictions and would be an attractive DFS play against a defensively challenged Brooklyn squad playing its second game in as many days.