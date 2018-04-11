Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially out Wednesday

Drummond (Achilles) will remain out Wednesday against the Bulls, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

A sore Achilles will keep Drummond out of the final two games of the season as the Pistons close out a thoroughly disappointing 2017-18 campaign. Drummond will finish teh year with averages of 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 16. blocks and 1.5 steals per game in 78 contests.