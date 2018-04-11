Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially out Wednesday

Drummond (Achilles) will remain out Wednesday against the Bulls, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

A sore Achilles will keep Drummond out of the final two games of the season as the Pistons close out a thoroughly disappointing 2017-18 campaign. Drummond will finish teh year with averages of 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 16. blocks and 1.5 steals per game in 78 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories