Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially out Wednesday
Drummond (Achilles) will remain out Wednesday against the Bulls, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
A sore Achilles will keep Drummond out of the final two games of the season as the Pistons close out a thoroughly disappointing 2017-18 campaign. Drummond will finish teh year with averages of 15.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 16. blocks and 1.5 steals per game in 78 contests.
