Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially probable Friday
Drummond (concussion) is probable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
After missing two consecutive games with a concussion, Drummond cleared concussion protocol Thursday and is in-line to return to the lineup Friday, bearing any major setbacks. The UConn product will most likely be a game-time call against the Mavericks however, as it appears as though the Pistons are being extra-cautious with their star center.
More News
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Will be game-time call•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Goes through shootaround, set to play•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Andre Drummond: Listed out Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...