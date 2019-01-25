Pistons' Andre Drummond: Officially probable Friday

Drummond (concussion) is probable for Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

After missing two consecutive games with a concussion, Drummond cleared concussion protocol Thursday and is in-line to return to the lineup Friday, bearing any major setbacks. The UConn product will most likely be a game-time call against the Mavericks however, as it appears as though the Pistons are being extra-cautious with their star center.