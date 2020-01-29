Pistons' Andre Drummond: On track to play Wednesday
Drummond (wrist) is expected to play Wednesday against the Nets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Drummond is nursing a sprained left wrist but is expected to play through the issue. In two games since returning from an absence caused by a lip laceration, Drummond is averaging 17.5 point, 14.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 36.5 minutes.
