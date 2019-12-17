Play

Pistons' Andre Drummond: On track to return Wednesday

Drummond (eye) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Drummond has missed two straight games due to inflammation in his eye. Dwane Casey expects both Drummond and Blake Griffin (knee) to be available Wednesday, but he also noted that he's not going to make that commitment until closer to tip, per Langlois.

