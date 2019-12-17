Pistons' Andre Drummond: On track to return Wednesday
Drummond (eye) is expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Drummond has missed two straight games due to inflammation in his eye. Dwane Casey expects both Drummond and Blake Griffin (knee) to be available Wednesday, but he also noted that he's not going to make that commitment until closer to tip, per Langlois.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...