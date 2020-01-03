Pistons' Andre Drummond: On trade block

The Hawks have been engaged in trade talks for Drummond, with the Pistons talking to several other teams as well, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Drummond was not at Friday's practice, either, as he was dealing with a stomach ailment, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Drummond will presumably decline his 2020-21 player option and enter free agency next season. The Pistons are apparently not interested in signing him to another contract for the money he'll be asking for, so a trade appears to be the organization's most likely option. Drummond, in his age 26 season, is on pace to lead the NBA in rebounding (15.8) for a third straight year. Wherever he ends up, there's nearly a guarantee of him playing 30-plus minutes per game, so fantasy owners shouldn't have to worry about his production changing too much in a new environment.