Pistons' Andre Drummond: On trade block
The Hawks have been engaged in trade talks for Drummond, with the Pistons talking to several other teams as well, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Drummond was not at Friday's practice, either, as he was dealing with a stomach ailment, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Drummond will presumably decline his 2020-21 player option and enter free agency next season. The Pistons are apparently not interested in signing him to another contract for the money he'll be asking for, so a trade appears to be the organization's most likely option. Drummond, in his age 26 season, is on pace to lead the NBA in rebounding (15.8) for a third straight year. Wherever he ends up, there's nearly a guarantee of him playing 30-plus minutes per game, so fantasy owners shouldn't have to worry about his production changing too much in a new environment.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...