Pistons' Andre Drummond: Out again Monday
Drummond (eye) will not play Monday against Indiana, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Drummond continues to deal with an eye issue, and Monday will mark his second consecutive absence. He's expected to be fine by the time the regular season begins next week, but Drummond status for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto is firmly up in the air.
